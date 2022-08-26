Apple execs talk watchOS 9 ahead of anticipated Apple Watch Series 8 event

We're already less than two weeks away from Apple's "Far Out" event where the company is anticipated to announce the iPhone 14. Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 and a completely new Apple Watch Pro.

In order to get everyone hyped about the new features coming with watchOS 9, which will likely roll out to everyone a few days before the new Apple Watches launch, Apple executives Sumbul Desai, MD, and Deidre Caldbeck sat down with Krystal Lora for an interview about the upcoming software update.

The interview really focused on the improvements to sleep tracking coming with watchOS 9. The latest version of watchOS will not only allow users to track how long they have been asleep but their sleep stages like REM, Core, and Deep as well.

The executives said that the Sleep Stages feature was made possible by one of the largest and most diverse studies ever done on sleep that Apple participated in.

You can check out the interview below:

"I recently had a lovely chat with Sumbul Desai, MD and Deidre Caldbeck from Apple! Learn more about the exciting features coming to WatchOS9 this fall!"

When will watchOS 9 launch to the public?

watchOS 9 usually launches a few days before Apple begins sales of its latest generation of the Apple Watch. The company is holding a special event at Apple Park on Wednesday, September 7, so watchOS 9 will likely be part of the event if Tim Cook and team announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and rumored Apple Watch Pro.

Since the pandemic, it's been more difficult to ballpark when the new Apple Watch models will actually go on sale, but once we know that date we'll have a good idea when watchOS 9 will launch as well. If you want to check it out now, Apple has released the developer and public betas.

We're less than two weeks away from Apple's "Far Out" event, so we don't have to speculate much longer!