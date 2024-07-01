Fortnite on iPhone has just got one step closer as Epic submits the battle royale for approval in EU

If you’ve been patiently waiting to play Fortnite on iPhone without having to stream it to your device, that patience may be about to pay off — but only if you live in the EU.

As announced via the Epic Games Newsroom X account , a build of Fortnite has been submitted to Apple for approval on its EU App Store. According to the post, Epic Games is targeting a launch in the next few months on iPhone. It has remained off the App Store since a dispute between Apple and Epic around platform fees in 2020 triggered a huge lawsuit between the two.

No such confirmation has been made for an iPad launch, which also lacks the battle royale titan. However, Epic Games has also announced it is interested in bringing its games to “other mobile app stores” claiming “We want to talk with all stores that offer great terms to all developers”.

A new store — iMore’s take

Status update on our mobile plans:DONE:✅ Submitted the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to Apple for their required notarization process.IN PROGRESS:◻️ Launch! Targeting the next couple months for the store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU.◻️ Bring our games to other mobile…June 28, 2024

Also announced in the X post above, Epic Games has submitted its Epic Games Store for use on iOS. This would allow Epic to sell its games directly to Apple users, rather than having to go through Apple first. Up until recently, Apple didn’t allow any cloud streaming apps on its App Store, partially because it couldn’t audit them for adequate labeling and age ratings. Though cloud streaming is not the same as an entirely new games marketplace, The Epic Games Store opens up that same problem and allows Epic to claim more of the income from its games, which Apple has been staunchly against.

Extra game stores can be healthy not only for developers but also for the consumers of those games, giving more money to those who made them and more freedom to those who play. Despite this, I likely will not be downloading the Epic Games Store on my best iPhone . On PC, the store itself is wildly inconsistent, tough to navigate, and prone to crashes. I might test it out of sheer curiosity but if Fortnite can be played without it, via a native app downloaded from the web, that will be my way of playing the game.

What I’d really love to see is Steam support for iPad. Given the best iPads have incredibly powerful chips more than capable of running the best Mac games , why not finally let them flex their technical muscles a little? Though I’m not too fussed about an Epic Games Store launch, I’m hopeful it will encourage others to do the same, and better.

More from iMore