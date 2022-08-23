Apple's first international store in Ginza, Tokyo, moves to a beautiful wooden building

Apple's first-ever international store outside the U.S. now has a new location. The store, situated in Ginza, Tokyo, has moved to a remarkable building in the area, made out of fire-resistant wood and steel, reports Nikkei Asia.

The relocation came after the store's original building was marked for demolition earlier this year. The new location will be inaugurated on August 30.

Store to move for the first time since its opening in 2003

Apple opened this store all the way back in November 2003 in the Sayegusa Building. The building is set to be demolished in September 2022, to be replaced by a bigger 10-story building with retail and office space. Being one of the most prominent pieces of real estate in Japan, this area has land valued all the way up to $39,000/sq.ft. That's a 258% jump over the last 20 years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had visited the store back in 2019.

Our very first store outside of the US, Apple Ginza is always such a special place. Thanks for a wonderful visit! また近いうちに！🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/h1ZLMhIpA5December 10, 2019 See more

The new building is rather remarkable as well. It's among the newer Japanese constructions that have a focus on cutting carbon dioxide emissions. A majority of the building's load-bearing construction is wooden, and the rest is steel and reinforced concrete. It's also made to be relatively earthquake-proof, with the ability to withstand even Japan's strongest earthquakes. The building is the first of its kind in the country.

The high-tech construction apparently also comes with a higher rent, but this is a significant store for Apple, being its first overseas retail outlet. As such, the new location seems to be a perfect fit, right in time for the next best iPhone, the iPhone 14, set to launch in September.

The Apple Store will take up over half of the building's floors, and the other half are expected to house medical offices. The building was completed in October 2021, but occupancy is being announced only now, with the Apple Store is taking a large chunk.