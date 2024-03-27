Apple is doing something it has never done before ahead of WWDC 2024 — Developer YouTube channel set to feature all of its sessions is now live

Apple has launched a new YouTube channel that features videos from its yearly developer conference, WWDC, as well as promising to upload all of its sessions from WWDC 2024 in June.

The channel features over 40 videos so far from WWDC 2023, with sessions for Maps, App Store distribution, Spatial Computing, and more. All of these videos have been arranged into separate playlists, so you can decide which topics you’d like to watch at any time.

In the past, sessions have been featured on Apple’s Developer site , as well as in its WWDC app once the sessions had been broadcast during WWDC week. For WWDC 2024, taking place from June 10, Apple will also publish these videos to its YouTube channel.

With Apple's Senior Vice President for Marketing, Greg Joswiak, describing the upcoming conference as ‘Absolutely Incredible’ , in a hint to Artificial Intelligence, WWDC 2024 is going to be one to watch in June.

What can you watch right now?

If you’re someone thinking about developing an app for Apple’s devices, this new YouTube channel will be a great place to start, helping you learn some of the basics of app development.

There are plenty of videos to digest, but we’ve listed some of them below to help you get some inspiration:

Apple is expecting iOS 18 to be one of the biggest upgrades in the history of its iPhone software , so the channel will likely be full of new videos in June from WWDC 2024, exploring how apps can take advantage of the rumored new Apple AI features. We recommend looking at these videos now, just so you can get some understanding of what’s involved in making an app in advance of the big new features landing.

