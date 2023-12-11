Apple is set to stop selling two of its best products next year in major shakeup

Apple is making a confusing iPad lineup a lot clearer next year by discontinuing one of the most popular entry-level devices it sells, but it’s also set to kill off one of it’s most iconic Mac devices alongside it. The era of the M1 is almost over.

According to a report in Bloomberg , Apple will be launching an M3 MacBook Air and a new iPad lineup next year, likely ending production of the M1 MacBook Air and 9th generation iPad respectively. The M1 MacBook Air is still an excellent laptop you can get for a steal right now , while the 9th generation iPad is an entry-level tablet that is now regularly on sale for just over $250.

As well as a standard iPad Air and a beefier iPad Pro, an 11th-generation iPad will be released, still containing the iconic home button. The processor has not been revealed yet but iPads in this vein tend to have Bionic chips like those found in the iPhone.

End of an era

The M1 MacBook Air was the first Apple Silicon chip device, a significant bump from the Intel processors previous MacBooks used. When the M2 models came along, the M1 MacBook Air became the best Mac for those on a budget as the M2 chip is a minor but noticeable bump up from the M1, making it great if you have the spare cash for an upgrade but not necessary if you are looking to spend a little less.

The 9th generation iPad, on the other hand, contains a version of the A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 line, making it quite battery efficient but lacking in power. It has the iconic Home Button found in the original iPhone and much thicker bezels than the Pro and Air line, making it good for more casual users and young children. If you are looking for a tablet to draw and browse the web, it’s an excellent choice but loses out when it comes to using production apps and performing more intensive tasks.

When new MacBooks and iPads launch next year, entry-level machines will take a significant power bump too, making it an excellent time for a nice new upgrade.