Apple News Plus just got its best addition yet — The Athletic joins the team, bringing the $7.99 a month sports coverage subscription at no added cost

Apple has today announced that popular sports outlet The Athletic has joined Apple News Plus and will be included as part of the subscription.

In a press release Tuesday Apple stated, "Apple and The Athletic today announced that Apple News Plus subscribers now have access to The Athletic’s unrivaled sports journalism." The Athletic is one of the world's most-popular online sports networks providing coverage across a wide range of major sports leagues in the US and around the world. It's the only media subscription I pay for beyond Apple News Plus as part of my Apple One bundle, and a great addition to the lineup. Apple also confirmed that Wirecutter is coming to Apple News from early next year.

For the uninitiated, The Athletic has more than 450 sports writers, editors, and producers, and covers the English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women's Soccer League, NCAA football and basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, Formula One, and more.

Considering Apple News Plus is normally £12.99/$12.99 a month in the UK and the US respectively, and a full-price subscription to The Athletic will set you back $8 a month, this really is tremendous value to add to Apple News Plus and one of the most convincing reasons to subscribe yet.

Earning the price rise

This news comes after Apple raised the price of Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus as well as the Apple One bundle. Apple News Plus was $9.99 until very recently, so this is a huge pickup to justify that price increase. It remains better value still when included with the Apple One bundle, even with its higher pricing. Apple's individual, family, and premier plans, which were $16.95, $22.95, and $32.95, now cost $19.95, $25.95, and $37.95 respectively.

Regular fans of The Athletic will be aware that the subscription is often on sale at a fraction of its usual subscription price, for instance, it's $1/£1 a month right now, but Apple News Plus and Apple One subscribers can now save even more thanks to this great inclusion.