Apple users hit with surprise price increase for Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and News+, as well as Apple One bundle
You'll see increases over the next 30 days.
Apple has today announced it is raising the prices of three of its subscription services, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.
The changes will affect users in both the US and "select international markets" from today, with existing users seeing price increases over the next 30 days based on their renewal date.
In a statement reported by 9to5Mac Apple said "We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services."
Price increases
Apple's price increases are as follows (monthly):
- Apple News+
$9.99- $12.99
- Apple Arcade
$4.99- $6.99
- Apple TV+
$6.99- $9.99
As such, the various Apple One bundles, which include these services as part of Apple's all-in-one package, are going up too. Apple's individual, family, and premier plans, which were $16.95, $22.95, and $32.95, will now cost $19.95, $25.95, and $37.95 respectively.
Apple's statement continues: "Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Apple Arcade continues to offer players unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games — nearly tripling the titles available when the service first debuted in 2019 — with exciting new games and updates added monthly. Since launching, Apple News+ has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications, a catalog of narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news collections in over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle."
Other affected countries include the UK and Europe, with prices in France reportedly rising at the same rate as in the U.S. As noted these prices increases take effect from today, which means if you're billing rate is October 26, you'll have to pay these new price increases from Thursday.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years.
