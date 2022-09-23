Apple Pay, Apple Card, and the Wallet app are having issues right now

If you're having issues with some of Apple's services right now, you're definitely not alone.

On the company's System Status (opens in new tab) page, Apple has confirmed that is it currently experiencing a number of issues that are impacting Apple Pay, Apple Card, and the Wallet app. The other services are currently holding up okay, but these ones are causing havoc for users.

According to Apple, all of the issues started around 10:42 AM EST this morning and are all still ongoing. The company says that some users may not be able to add Apple Card to the Wallet app, add cards to Apple Pay, or use Apple Pay on the web.

You can find out all of the details about the issues below:

Apple Card Today, 10:42 AM - ongoing Some users are affected Some users may not be able to add Apple Card to Wallet.

Apple Pay and Wallet app Outage: Today, 10:42 AM - ongoing Some users are affected Some users may not be able to complete adding cards to Apple Pay.

Apple Pay and Wallet app Issue: Today, 10:42 AM - ongoing Some users are affected Apple Pay web transactions might be impacted.



Apple hasn't said when the issues will be resolved

Apple has not said exactly when the issues will be resolved, but we'll be sure to stay on top of the System Status page and update this article once the company has addressed all of the problems.

The issues seem to be affecting users who are trying to set up their new Apple Watch Ultra which launched worldwide today. However, the problem doesn't seem to be limited to Apple Watch and is affecting people on their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro as well:

I guess Amex/Apple still haven’t gotten all their issues worked out huh pic.twitter.com/XGpDHSFKSNSeptember 23, 2022 See more

The only people who will be spared from this affecting their new Apple product will be those who picked up the new AirPods Pro 2. While it might be a weird feature in the future, we all have to live without Apple Pay support in our earbuds for now!