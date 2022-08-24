Apple posts placeholder video for September's iPhone 14 event on YouTube

If you want someone to remind you so you don't miss the Apple Event in September, Youtube is on the way.

Today, Apple announced that it will host a special event at Apple Park on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The event will kick off at the customary time of 10 a.m. PT.

To ensure you don't miss the event when it goes live, the company has already posted a placeholder video on YouTube so that viewers can sign up to be reminded when the event begins. As posted in the description of the video, if you sign up for a reminder, you can get an email and push notification before the event begins.

You can check out the placeholder video and sign up to be reminded when Apple's "Far" event goes live on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PST below:

What will Apple announce at the event?

Purple iPhone 14 Pro Render (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

There are a lot of rumors surrounding Apple's September event. The first is an obvious one: the iPhone 14. Apple is expected to drop the iPhone mini in favor of a more affordable iPhone 14 Max, a completely new addition to the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new processor as well as some major upgrades to the camera system.

Apple is also anticpated to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the second generation of the Apple Watch SE. An Apple Watch Pro is also heavily rumored to be unveiled at the event that will go head to head with Garmin's watches. There are also rumors that the company could introduce the AirPods Pro 2 at the September event.

If you want to go all in, check out our coverage of everything we expect at Apple's event in September. The Twitter hashflag for the event and the usual AR experience is also now live to check out and enjoy!