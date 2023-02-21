Apple ranked world's most admired company for 16th consecutive year

Apple has once again been voted as the world's most admired company according to a Fortune list that saw Amazon and Microsoft round out the top three.

Apple has found itself sitting pretty at the very top of the pile once again, a feat that makes this the 16th consecutive year that the iPhone maker has proven to be the one others aspire to be like.

The rest of the top ten was made up of financial institutions, medical outfits, and other technology companies. Including more than a few that Apple is itself in direct competition with.

Top spot. Again.

The Fortune (opens in new tab) list was based on a poll of 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts the company says.

While Apple was again at the top, the rest of the most admired companies in the world also makes for interesting reading given some of the names involved.

Apple Amazon Microsoft Berkshire Hathaway JPMorgan Chase Walt Disney Costco Wholesale Pfizer Alphabet American Express

Most notable is the collection of Apple's competition that starts with Amazon and continues with Microsoft, Disney, and Alphabet. There's an argument to be made that Apple's continued foray into the world of finance could also put American Express on that list, too.

As for the others, Amazon has music and streaming services that compete with Apple Music and Apple TV Plus, for example. Microsoft has long been a big player in Apple's history, while Google-owning Alphabet is another. Walt Disney's Disney Plus streaming service is also one that Apple will have its eye on, too.

With Apple making the top spot its own for so long, the obvious question is whether it can continue to maintain it. Time will of course tell, and with Apple readying its best iPhones yet, not to mention the rumored mixed reality headset, 2023 is already shaping up to be a big one for the company.

Could either of those two products be enough to help push Apple to the number-one spot again in 2024?