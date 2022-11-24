Apple to buy Manchester United football club? Don't hold your breath...

Apple is reportedly keen on buying English Premiere League football team Manchester United, with CEO Tim Cook reportedly interested in what possibilities owning a soccer club could open up.

Manchester United is now up for sale with current owners, American billionaires the Glazer family, reportedly about to receive a £5.8billion ($7.8billion) bid form the iPhone maker.

Surely not?

The bizarre claim of a potential Apple buyout of one of the world's most famous soccer clubs comes via the U.K.'s The Daily Star (opens in new tab) which claims that Cook is ready to "line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group."

The report goes on to say that part of Cook's plan is to provide the funds to build a new state-of-the-art stadium to replace the aging Old Trafford. What would happen from there on out is anyone's guess at this point, but a huge transfer war chest designed to put Manchester United back on top of the footballing pyramid would surely follow.

However, it's important to note a couple of things — first, the source. Or lack thereof.

The Daily Star hasn't said where it got the information that Apple is interested in Manchester United, only saying that it's an "EXCLUSIVE." The outlet has a spotty reputation, to say the least.

It's also worth questioning what Apple would get out of this move. The report says that Cook "is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide," but doesn't explain what they are. Streaming rights for Manchester United games are already sewn up by the Premier League, for example, and there are cheaper ways to get the Apple TV Plus logo onto soccer shirts.

Until The Daily Star says where it got this story from, it's difficult to believe there's much to it — but then again, Apple does have more money than anyone else on the planet. And strange things happen every day. Ted Lasso for coach?