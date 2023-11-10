Apple trade-in will now pay more for your cast-off iPads and Apple Watches

Buying the new hotness like the Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be a costly business, but there are ways and means to save some money when you do it. There are often deals to be had on older models, but the new ones? Not so much. That's why you need to box clever.

Trading in your old gear to get your hands on something new is a great way to save some money even when there aren't any deals available. And Apple is now making it easier to buy your new toy from one of its stores by giving you more money than ever for your old one.

Apple's trade-in prices have now been increased across its Apple Watch and iPad lineups, and some of the increases are pretty hefty and are absolutely not to be missed.

Swimming in Apple money

The price increases were first reported by MacRumors and make it cheaper to get into one of the best Apple Watches, iPads, or anything else for that matter. Trading in old devices means saving money no new ones, but you can also put your new cash onto an Apple gift card if that's the route you'd like to go down. Perfect for those times when you're just waiting for the right moment to buy.

In this latest round of price changes, we can see a few improvements, with those trading in an old iPad most likely to notice a big trade-in price bump.

iPad Pro: Up to $580 (up from $510)

Up to $580 (up from $510) iPad Air: $325 (up from $315)

$325 (up from $315) iPad: $260 (up from $170)

$260 (up from $170) Apple Watch Ultra: $425 (up from $380)

$425 (up from $380) Apple Watch Series 8: $160 (up from $155)

It's always worth remembering that those prices are the maximum you're going to receive, so the price will depend on what configuration of the device you're handing over as well as what condition it is in. Those with mint iPads will get more money than those whose tablet is barely hanging on by a thread, for example.