Apple VR headset demo area spied by crafty Cupertino drone operator

WWDC 2023 starts today with Apple's keynote set to reveal some exciting new products and software updates - and we've got an aerial view of the demo areas.

On Friday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple would offer demos of the upcoming Apple VR headset and the company has built a "large structure on the Apple Park campus."

Now, drone footage of Apple Park has been shared with 9to5Mac that clearly shows two areas built specifically for WWDC. One of which is a covered Keynote viewing area where developers and the media will be the first to see what Apple has been working on. On the left of the image, the other site is said to be where Apple will host demos of the Apple VR headset.

With the VR headset Reality Pro headset all but confirmed, we just have a few more hours to wait until Apple officially reveals the next big hero product in its portfolio.

WWDC 2023 is here!

WWDC is the most significant event on Apple's calendar, alongside the annual iPhone reveal in the fall, and this year could be the biggest WWDC ever.

Rumors of the longest Apple keynote in a very long time amidst reports of new Macs and operating systems have all of us at iMore incredibly excited. We'll likely see iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at the event, alongside the much-anticipated Apple VR headset and more. It's Christmas time for Apple fans, and we can't wait to see what Apple has up its sleeve.

WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed from 10 am PT