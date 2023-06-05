Apple VR headset demo area spied by crafty Cupertino drone operator
Would you look at that...
WWDC 2023 starts today with Apple's keynote set to reveal some exciting new products and software updates - and we've got an aerial view of the demo areas.
On Friday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple would offer demos of the upcoming Apple VR headset and the company has built a "large structure on the Apple Park campus."
Now, drone footage of Apple Park has been shared with 9to5Mac that clearly shows two areas built specifically for WWDC. One of which is a covered Keynote viewing area where developers and the media will be the first to see what Apple has been working on. On the left of the image, the other site is said to be where Apple will host demos of the Apple VR headset.
With the VR headset Reality Pro headset all but confirmed, we just have a few more hours to wait until Apple officially reveals the next big hero product in its portfolio.
WWDC 2023 is here!
WWDC is the most significant event on Apple's calendar, alongside the annual iPhone reveal in the fall, and this year could be the biggest WWDC ever.
Rumors of the longest Apple keynote in a very long time amidst reports of new Macs and operating systems have all of us at iMore incredibly excited. We'll likely see iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at the event, alongside the much-anticipated Apple VR headset and more. It's Christmas time for Apple fans, and we can't wait to see what Apple has up its sleeve.
WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed from 10 am PT, and you can also check out the iMore Liveblog for to-the-minute updates of everything being announced. If you want to have your say, join the iMore forums and let us know what you think as the keynote is happening.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.