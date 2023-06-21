Apple's in hot water over illegal union worker interrogation

Apple has been told that it must stop coercively interrogating workers about their unionization plans following a complaint by workers at the company's World Trade Center Apple Store.

A National Labor Relations Board judge has told Apple that it violated the rights of its employees at the New York City store when it interrogated them about their thoughts on unionization and then restricted the use of pro-union flyers.

Apple has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to its stance on unions, something that continues to get it in hot water at other stores around the world.

Interrogation

Bloomberg reports that a judge has written to Apple, telling it that it must stop “interfering with, restraining, or coercing employees.”

“Apple fosters an open and inclusive work environment whereby employees are not just permitted, but encouraged, to share their feelings and thoughts on a range of issues, from social justice topics to pay equity to anything else that they feel is an important cause to promote in the workplace,” Apple attorney Jason Stanevich said at a January hearing before the same judge, Bloomberg reports.

Two of Apple's United States Apple Stores chose to unionize last year, with Maryland and Oklahoma voting to take that route. However, some Apple Stores have previously warned that the company has taken a dim view of any attempts to discuss potential unionization including interfering with plans to vote on the subject.

It isn't just at home that Apple has clashed with unions. Australian workers forced Apple to work with unions over worker pay and weekends off last year.

Apple will hope that any worker unrest won't affect what is sure to be a busy second half of the year. The iPhone 15 is expected to be announced in September, with new Apple Watches also on the horizon for what could be Apple Stores' busiest time of the year.