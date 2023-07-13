Apple's pro apps may have been 'banned' in Russia with subscriptions refunded

Users of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, Apple's Pro video and audio editing apps, have a problem - but only if they happen to live in Russia.

A new report claims that Apple has now "banned" both apps in the country. It's said that it is currently impossible to subscribe to either app via the App Store and further, Apple is already refunding people who already paid.

Apple hasn't announced anything officially, however.

No Pro for you

This is all according to the Russian website iPhones.ru which reports that "Apple disabled the possibility of subscribing Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro on iPad in Russia."

The report goes on to say that it's "simply impossible to subscribe to these applications, even with a free trial period." We're told that it's currently impossible to find either app when signed in using a Russian Apple ID, but even those with the app installed are out of luck.

"Logic Pro has lost subscription terms on the start screen, and the Start Creating button does not respond to clicks," the report says. "In Final Cut Pro, it is impossible to go beyond the welcome screen."

Readers of the website have also confirmed that Apple has canceled all existing subscriptions and refunded any money owed to people who are in Russia.

Apple is one of many companies to have taken various steps following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 but it isn't yet clear whether this is a purposeful move or if something is simply broken.

Apple stopped selling its products in Russia in March of last year although there are still ways for people in the country to get their hands on devices like the iPhone 14 and others.