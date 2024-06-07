Best Buy just announced a surprise Apple sales event, here are 14 can't-miss deals for Apple fans

From MacBooks to Apple Watches and everything in between, we love the devices Apple makes. What we’re not such big fans of are the prices, which often climb over $1000. Whenever there’s a dedicated Apple deals event you can guarantee that we’ll be some of the first out there to find the best savings possible; and then pass our findings on to you.

At the moment, Best Buy is running an Apple sale with some of the best prices on the hottest Apple gear that we’ve seen for some time. There are massive savings on the likes of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Air, and even the AirPods Max. If you’ve had your eye on grabbing something new from the Apple stable, then now is your chance.

Move fast, however, Best Buy's event will only run until June 9, when the savings will end, which means you've got less than 48 hours!

The headline deals

Best Buy MacBook deals

MacBook Air M3 | $1,099 $949 at Best Buy The M3 MacBook Air is one of the best MacBooks that money can buy, and this $150 saving brings it back down to its lowest price ever. This deal likely won't stick around for long, so it's worth getting in there quickly with this one.

MacBook Pro M3 | $1,399 $1,199 at Best Buy The MacBook Pro M3 refreshed the design of the base model MacBook, bringing the machines into the rest of the MacBook Pro fold. This $200 saving is a big one, and gets you the MacBook for its lowest ever price.

Best Buy iPad deals

iPad Air M1 | $599 $399 at Best Buy It might have just been replaced by the fancy new iPad Air M2, but the M1 version is no slouch — and with $200 off, it's a whole lot cheaper than the brand-new model. At this price, it's even a better deal than the 10th gen iPad, and worth the extra.

iPad Pro M2 | $799 $599 at Best Buy Now that the new iPad Pro is out, retailers like Best Buy are trying their best to get rid of the stock of the old model. In this case, there's a $200 discount for the lowest ever price on the iPad Pro with M2 — making it a better bet at the same price than the brand new iPad Air M2.

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Best Buy The iPad mini is now the oldest iPad in the family, but it's still a portable powerhouse. This deal takes it close to its lowest price ever for a great iPad deal.

Best Buy AirPods deals

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Best Buy The AirPods Max sit comfortably at the top of Apple's headphone tree, and they come with a suitably lofty price tag. This $100 saving isn't quite the largest we've seen, but it's close enough for a recommendation to grab.

Best Buy Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $749 at Best Buy The very best of Apple's smart watch line has a very smart deal on it — it might not seem like the biggest saving in the world, but it's than we usually get on the most expensive Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 9 | $499 $399 at Best Buy The Apple Watch for everyone just got a price drop to make it more affordable. This brings the watch down to its lowest-ever price, and the deal is on all the colors, sizes, and connection options so there's bound to be a model for you.

Apple Watch SE | $249 $199 at Best Buy Not sure how useful an Apple Watch will be for you? The Apple Watch SE is the perfect way to dip your toes in the smartwatch pool, and this $50 saving makes it easier than ever to try one out.

Best Buy HomePod deals

HomePod mini | $99 $79 at Best Buy The HomePod mini is a great smart speaker that sounds bigger than it actually is — and now its price is a little lower than when its full price. These rarely drop, so make sure to snap this one up quick.

HomePod 2 | $299 $269 at Best Buy The HomePod 2 is very rarely reduced, so any discount you can get on one is most welcome. This isn't quite the lowest price of the HomePod 2, but its very close. This is on both colors as well, so you can choose your favorite and not lose out.

Best Buy Apple Accessories deals

Apple Pencil 1 | $99 $79 at Best Buy As always with the Apple Pencil family, make sure you double-check if your iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. If it is, then you've got a great saving here so that you can get started on your iPad drawing journey.

Apple Pencil 2 | $129 $79 at Best Buy Again, like the Apple Pencil 1, make sure that your iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 — it can be confusing, so it's worth double-checking. Then come back and get your discounted pencil. This is a great $50 saving, saving you a bundle for your new iPad stylus.

Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th gen | $249 $199 at Best Buy The Magic Keyboard for iPad 10th gen is a great way of not only protecting your iPad but also making it a more useful device. This $50 saving is a big one too, making the keyboard attachment a whole lot more affordable.

