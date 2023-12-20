Best Buy's Apple holiday sale will get you a deal on every product you could ask for — iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch all on sale!

If you need a last-minute Apple gift for a loved one this holiday season, or you want to treat yourself to something you missed out on over Black Friday, then you should take a look at Best Buy's massive sale on all things Apple, now live with the holidays just around the corner.

There's a deal to be had on every major Apple product category including Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, which means you're sure to find something for the whole family in and amongst the deals. We've pulled out the best deal from each category just for you!

Best Buy's last-minute Apple holiday sale

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Best Buy While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it.

AirPods 2nd Generation | $129 $99.99 at Best Buy This is the price we've been waiting for, Apple's entry-level AirPods are now just $99.99. A perfect gift or first pair for AirPods newbies, they boast none of the bells and whistles of the more expensive models, but are a steal at just $99.99.



64GB iPad 9th gen | $329 $249.99 at Best Buy The iPad 9th gen is now a slightly older tablet, but it’s the perfect entry into the iPad line. It’s generally a lot cheaper than the rest of the lineup but provides everything you could ever need. At $800 off for the 64GB model in Silver, you get a great Christmas present for someone who may want an iPad just to watch movies on.

Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) | $249 $199 at Best Buy The Apple Watch SE has many of the functions expected of modern smartwatches whilst tactically doing away with a few to offer it at an excellent price. With the S8 chip seen in the Series 8, up to 100 nits of brightness, a Retina Display, and a heart sensor, it is excellent both for on-the-go and just checking notifications at home.