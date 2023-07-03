Best Buy's huge 4th of July sale is on — here are the Apple deals I'd buy
There are some epic savings.
It's that time of year again – July 4th is here, and Best Buy has unleashed some big deals on loads of different products. As usual, we're looking for the best Apple deals of all, and this July 4th there are some real corkers with some massive savings. Looking for a new Apple Watch? Now could be the time. After some new AirPods? You're in luck. A new MacBook? Say no more.
Of course, it is also the week before Prime Day, where we also expecting some excellent Prime Day Apple deals. At the moment, these are some of the best Apple deals out there, but there is a chance they'll be beaten over Prime Day. Not by much, though – there's only likely to be a couple of dollars in it.
But back to the matter at hand: These are the Best Buy Apple deals that I'd buy this 4th of July.
4th July Best Buy Apple deals
MacBook Air M1 |
$999 $799 at Best Buy
The previous model MacBook Air remains one of our favorite MacBooks, with a super sleek and svelte design coupled with the very capable M1 chip. This deal remains one of the best prices of the MacBook Air, and to us is one of the best Apple deals you'll find anywhere at the moment.
Price Check: Amazon: $799| B&H Photo: $999
AirPods Max |
$549 $449 at Best Buy
The AirPods Max, Apple's most premium of AirPods, are usually extremely expensive. They're still expensive, but this deal is one of the best prices the overhead cans have been. There's a saving here of around $100, so you're getting the biggest and most expensive AirPods with proportionally the best deal in the family. Just look for a new case while you're at it – the one in the box is trash.
Price check: Amazon: $449 | B&H Photo: $499
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS |
$399 $329 at Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 8 has had some epic deals over the course of its lifetime, and this saving at the moment is one of its best. While it may not be the top of the range (that honor goes to the Apple Watch Ultra), the Series 8 is still an excellent smartwatch with everything that anyone could need.
Price check: Amazon: $329
The Best Buy sale covers loads more than just Apple products too, so if you're looking for a new games console, a pair of headphones, or even a new fridge, then head over to the Best Buy website, and see what you can find.
Remember that Prime Day is also just around the corner – we'll be covering the event and looking out for the best deals, so if you want even more deals then you're in the right place. Prime Day is over the 11-12 July, but there are already some deals to be had, and we'll be covering as many as we can.
