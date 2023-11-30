Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be in the rearview mirror, but these deals are still epic
The savings continue.
The biggest shopping event of the year has come to an end over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some incredible deals out there. We’ve found some of the very best that remain at their low prices after the sale, saving you money on some impressive devices.
From headphones to monitors and more, here are some of our favorite deals that are sticking around after the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Post-Black Friday savings
SAMSUNG 55" Odyssey Ark |
$2999 $1999 at Amazon
This is, in essence, a TV that sits on your desk. It’s 55 inches on the diagonal, packs a 4K resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate makes it run like a dream. Hook up your Mac, and get one of the best desktop experiences around. This $1000 discount is the same as the deal we had over the Black Friday weekend, and it remains an incredible saving on one of the coolest monitors around.
Price check: $1999 at Best Buy | $1999 at B&H Photo
Garmin Instinct 2 |
$349 $199 at Amazon
Apple Watches are wonderful devices, but this Garmin is perfect for the fitness enthusiast. It’s rugged, super sturdy, and tracks all of your exercise. This $150 discount makes it a great deal cheaper than almost the entire Apple Watch line, even the Apple Watch SE. If you’re serious about fitness and exercise, then this is the way to go.
Price check: $199 at Best Buy | $199 at Target
Sennheiser HD 660S2 |
$599 $399 at Amazon
One of the best pairs of Audiophile headphones is still on sale after Black Friday, with a monster $200 discount. Renowned the world over for being some seriously cool headphones, they’ll hook up to your MacBook headphone jack and make your music sound incredible.
Price check: $399 at Target | $399 at Crutchfield
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Gerald Lynch
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter