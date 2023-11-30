Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be in the rearview mirror, but these deals are still epic

The biggest shopping event of the year has come to an end over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some incredible deals out there. We’ve found some of the very best that remain at their low prices after the sale, saving you money on some impressive devices.

From headphones to monitors and more, here are some of our favorite deals that are sticking around after the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Post-Black Friday savings

SAMSUNG 55" Odyssey Ark | $2999 $1999 at Amazon This is, in essence, a TV that sits on your desk. It’s 55 inches on the diagonal, packs a 4K resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate makes it run like a dream. Hook up your Mac, and get one of the best desktop experiences around. This $1000 discount is the same as the deal we had over the Black Friday weekend, and it remains an incredible saving on one of the coolest monitors around.



Price check: $1999 at Best Buy | $1999 at B&H Photo

Garmin Instinct 2 | $349 $199 at Amazon Apple Watches are wonderful devices, but this Garmin is perfect for the fitness enthusiast. It’s rugged, super sturdy, and tracks all of your exercise. This $150 discount makes it a great deal cheaper than almost the entire Apple Watch line, even the Apple Watch SE. If you’re serious about fitness and exercise, then this is the way to go.



Price check: $199 at Best Buy | $199 at Target