The one Apple product you should avoid this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, even if it's on sale

We've been scouring Black Friday Apple deals for days now, and there's one deal I've discovered that I simply can't get my head around. You might have seen some pretty significant discounts on Apple's second-generation Apple TV 4K, released in 2021. It's a great device that we really loved, but it has since been replaced by the 2022 version, the third generation.

The third-generation TV wasn't a massive upgrade on the previous model, but it's a noteworthy improvement featuring the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+. But the biggest feature of the new Apple TV 4K is its price. Apple massively cut the price of the Apple TV 4K with the third generation model, reducing it to just $129 for the 64GB model.

By comparison, the old one cost closer to $200, and even during the Black Friday sale, it has only been reduced to $157.

So make sure you don't buy a second-generation Apple TV this Black Friday.

If you're in the market get a third-generation one instead. The new one is available discounted to less than $130, compared to the vastly over-inflated price of the previous model.

