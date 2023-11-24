The one Apple product you should avoid this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, even if it's on sale
Avoid at all costs!
We've been scouring Black Friday Apple deals for days now, and there's one deal I've discovered that I simply can't get my head around. You might have seen some pretty significant discounts on Apple's second-generation Apple TV 4K, released in 2021. It's a great device that we really loved, but it has since been replaced by the 2022 version, the third generation.
The third-generation TV wasn't a massive upgrade on the previous model, but it's a noteworthy improvement featuring the A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+. But the biggest feature of the new Apple TV 4K is its price. Apple massively cut the price of the Apple TV 4K with the third generation model, reducing it to just $129 for the 64GB model.
By comparison, the old one cost closer to $200, and even during the Black Friday sale, it has only been reduced to $157.
So make sure you don't buy a second-generation Apple TV this Black Friday.
If you're in the market get a third-generation one instead. The new one is available discounted to less than $130, compared to the vastly over-inflated price of the previous model.
Black Friday TV savings
- Big 4K TV discounts at Walmart, save $1,000s
- Smart TVs from $79.99 at Amazon
- More than 50% off 4K TVs at Best Buy
The Apple TV 4K deal you should actually buy
Apple TV 4K (2022) 128GB |
$129.99 $123.99 at Best Buy
The latest Apple TV 4K was only recently launched and is available with 64GB or 128GB of storage. Save a small amount if you pick one up at Best Buy.
Price check: B&H Photo $144, Best Buy $129 for 64GB
- Streaming deals: Disney+ | Max | Sling | Fubo | Peacock | Paramount+
- TV deals: Walmart | Samsung | Best Buy | Amazon | Newegg
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
-
clarewilliamsThanks for warning! Was just looking at that oneReply
-
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers