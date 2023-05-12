Buying an iPhone in Vietnam is about to get easier

Apple customers in Vietnam are going to be able to more easily get their hands on new products like the iPhone 15 and 15-inch MacBook Air after the company confirmed that it is opening its online store in the country for the first time.

The Vietnamese online Apple Store will go online on May 18, 2023, and offer the usual range of products for customers to buy.

Apple says that the new store "offers a seamless experience for customers to shop for Apple products in both Vietnamese and English."

Apple announced the news in a press release (opens in new tab), saying that the company will offer exceptional care and support to customers in the country.

“We’re proud to be expanding in Vietnam, and excited to bring our exceptional care and support to customers with the launch of the Apple Store online,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail via that press release. “With the online store, customers in Vietnam will now be able to explore our incredible lineup of products and services, connect with our knowledgeable experts, and experience the best of Apple like never before.”

The move means that buying the best iPhone and other Apple products will now be easier than ever for people who want to get their hands on its hardware.

"The Apple Store online will provide customers with superior service and personalized support similar to Apple Store locations worldwide," Apple says. "Accordingly, the online store will have a team of experts who are always ready to share their professional knowledge in Vietnamese to support customers when necessary."

The Vietnamese store will be online via its own URL (opens in new tab), and currently lists the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 at the very top of its page. Buyers will also be able to sign up for Apple Arcade, follow WWDC23, and more via the same website.