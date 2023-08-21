Continuity Camera is the 'Best Apple software launch of the year' winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best Apple software launch of the year: Continuity Camera

Being able to use your iPhone as a kind of extremely high-quality webcam was always going to go down well, and Continuity Camera does just that. It not only improves image quality for your video calls and recordings on Mac, but also unlocks some great new features, like Center Stage, Portrait Mode, and Desk View for multi-cam setups. Given that most webcams on Mac hardware tend to be a little bit low res and rubbish, this made sure that everyone with an iPhone had the means to make their camera look, and function, much better.

Honorable Mentions:

Final Cut for iPad

Nominees:

Continuity Camera | Final Cut Pro for iPad | Freeform | Apple Music Classical | Logic for iPad

