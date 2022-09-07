Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 event

Apple has wrapped up its iPhone 14 event on September 7 — here is everything the company announced. This year, Apple has blessed us with three new Apple Watch models, a new AirPods Pro, and a major upgrade to iPhone in iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple Watch Series 8

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 8 is a minor upgrade on the Series 7 and comes with a couple of new safety features including the all-new Crash Detection. It also has a temperature sensor that can be used to monitor your body's temperature and ovulation cycles. The new Apple Watch Series 8, and indeed all models after the Series 4 are also getting a new Low Power mode that gives you more functionality and up to 36 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Like its predecessor, the new Apple Watch SE is a cheaper version of the Apple Watch featuring the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 8. However, there aren't any other new features over the previous model. The only real difference is that it has a 30% bigger display than the Series 3, and will have a new back that will match whichever color you choose. It starts at $249.

Apple Watch Ultra

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra is an all-new durable Apple Watch aimed at those who engage in extreme activities like scuba diving. It has a massive 49mm screen, 36 hours of battery life, a titanium case, and three unique bands as well as a new Watch Face. It's also super waterproof and can be used for deep diving.

AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Apple)

The next generation of AirPods Pro is here with an all-new chip and upgrades to the case including compatibility with the Apple Watch charger and Find My. There's also a new ear tip size (extra small) and added functionality to the earbud stems.

iPhone 14

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 retains many of the features of iPhone 13. The big news is a new iPhone 14 Plus model in a 6.7-inch size. It comes in five colors but features the same A15 Bionic chip as the old one. It has a better 12MP camera, Crash Detection, and a new Satellite SOS feature coming in November.

iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 Pro is a massive upgrade of the previous Pro iPhone, featuring the new Dynamic Island instead of a notch, a new 48MP camera, new colors (including a deep purple), and more.