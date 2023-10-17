Goldman Sachs wants to break up with Apple, and the Apple Card hangs on the balance
Apple Card in jeopardy.
When one of your executives says “we should have never done this f—ing thing”, you know something is wrong with your product. That’s exactly what one of Goldman Sachs's partners told colleagues at the bank about Apple Card a short time after the company hyped the partnership up to employees in April 2023.
Now, Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to dissolve its partnership with the Cupertino-based firm, as well as cease its other consumer lending initiatives, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
What’s happening to Apple Card
It’s not just Apple Card that looks like it’s going to have to come up with a new partner — the future of the GM credit card is not looking good, either. In fact, the partner in charge of the two public-facing lending schemes is currently leaving the position she’s held for a considerable amount of time, “according to people familiar with the matter”.
Some in Goldman Sachs are saying that there’s the potential for the partnership to remain, albeit with Apple footing more of the bill with a greater chunk of the initiative. “For example, one idea proposed that Apple could become the lender for new credit-card spending and issuance, with Goldman continuing to manage the existing loans.”
The Wall Street Journal says that this is unlikely to happen however, as “those discussions haven’t reached high levels at either company,” and those within Goldman say that they aren’t considering it at the moment.
The Apple Card has proved to be a useful way for Apple customers to buy a new iPhone 15, a new MacBook Pro, or even a pair of AirPods Max. It integrates with Apple Pay, making tracking spending easy, and it offers cashback at certain retailers. While there is some conjecture that the card might be passed over to Amex, at the moment the future remains unclear for the Apple card — although Goldman Sachs has hired credit-card master Bill Johnson to figure out, by the end of the year, how to make the partnership profitable.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.