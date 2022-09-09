Here's all of the videos Apple released about the iPhone 14, Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 2

It's time to binge on some Apple product videos!

Earlier this week, Apple hosted its "Far Out" special event. At the event, Tim Cook and the team announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

As per usual, the company has released a ton of videos highlighting the new products and some of the big new features that they have. We've assembled all of the videos below along with their descriptions so, if you want to speed run through them, feel free to binge out or skim through the text!

The biggest news from the Apple Event | Apple

Here’s all the big news from the Apple Event. Introducing iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro.

Introducing iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are coming soon. What lies beyond a traditional smartphone? Let’s find out. This is iPhone 14 Pro. It starts with the Dynamic Island, an interactive place that bubbles up alerts, notifications, and activities. The Always-On display keeps go-to information just a glance away. The most impressive iPhone camera system yet has an all-new 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor. And photographers who want even more control now have a new 48MP ProRAW option. New Action mode offers gimbal-like stabilized video. Cinematic mode is now in 4K HDR at 24fps. Finally, there’s the A16 Bionic chip, all-day battery life, and vital new safety features we hope you’ll never need: Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Introducing Apple Watch Ultra | Apple

This is Apple Watch Ultra. Our most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever. Featuring a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, multi-day battery life, three new specialized bands, a customizable Action button, precision dual-frequency GPS, innovative safety features like an 86-decibel siren, and water resistance up to 100m. Apple Watch Ultra — a watch that pushes boundaries, so you can do the same.

AirPods Pro | Rebuilt from the sound up | Apple

The all-new AirPods Pro have been completely reengineered for breakthrough sound. A next-generation H2 Apple-designed audio chip enables superior audio performance. Now there’s up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, and Adaptive Transparency that lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise. And for a more immersive listening experience, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you. A single charge delivers up to six hours of battery life. And Touch control lets you easily adjust volume with a swipe and manage playback functions from the stem.

Introducing Emergency SOS via satellite | Apple

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are coming soon. iPhone 14 Plus will be available in October. It has emergency service, even without service. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro let you text emergency services via satellite when cell service or Wi-Fi are unavailable.

Apple Watch | Dear Apple | Apple

A New Hampshire man is rescued after falling into a frozen river while ice skating. A high school senior escapes a visit from a bear. A doctor saves his friend’s life — all with the help of Apple Watch. Real people read their stories about how Apple Watch has impacted their lives.

Introducing Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are coming soon. Welcome to a shape-shifting, multitasking, head-turning, game-changing iPhone experience. Dynamic Island blends fun and function like never before, consolidating your notifications, alerts, and activities into one interactive place. It’s integrated throughout iOS 16 — and can work with all kinds of apps — to seamlessly surface what you need, right when you need it.

A Guided Tour of iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

Find a new iPhone 14 that’s right for you. We've headed to the Big Apple to tell you all the big news about iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ll explore the new models and go through all the amazing new features, sizes, and colors available.

Introducing Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple

Car Crash Detection. A temperature sensor for deeper insights into women’s health. An enhanced Workout app with advanced metrics. Sleep stage tracking to see how much time you spend in REM, core, and deep sleep. The new Apple Watch? Yeah, it’s picked up a few new things.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus | Big and Bigger | Apple

iPhone 14 coming soon. iPhone 14 Plus available in October. Introducing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Two great sizes, Big (6.1”) and Bigger (6.7”). A new front camera with autofocus. A more advanced dual-camera system for even better photos. Action mode for extra smooth videos. All-day battery life on iPhone 14. And our longest battery life ever on iPhone 14 Plus. The lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. And two groundbreaking new safety features we hope you’ll never have to use, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. All in five stunning colors. Now that’s big.

Introducing Crash Detection | iPhone 14 Pro | Apple

iPhone 14 Pro comes with Crash Detection, a vital new safety feature that can detect a severe car crash and automatically call for help, even when you can’t. Add this to the new 48MP Pro camera and a totally reimagined display, and iPhone 14 Pro redefines what a smartphone can do. Again. Emergency SOS uses a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling.

Apple Event — September 7

Watch the special Apple Event to learn about iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Fitness+, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro, and more.

Now you're all caught up!

Now that you've watched all of the videos, you'll understand why this past September event was a big deal. With the introduction of the iPhone 14 Pro, we've got some features we've never seen before, and with the Apple Watch Ultra, we've got a whole new type of Watch. With another event expected to take place in the fall, we're looking forward to what else Apple has up its sleeve.