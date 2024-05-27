iMore at Memorial Day 2024: Here are our favorite deals of the day

Whenever there's a deals event, we always make a big ol' list of the best Apple deals that you'll find over the course of the sale. Sometimes, however, we just want to go a little big mad, and tell you all the things that we would actually put down some money on over the course of the sale — so that's what we're going to do this Memorial Day. These are some of the best deals around on devices that we actually want to buy.

There are headphones, a massive monitor, and a pretty special Bluetooth speaker in the lineup this time around, so there's a nice spread for everyone. They're all in Amazon's Memorial Day sales event as well, so if you want to grab every single one at the same time (you mad person) then you can combine shipping — nice. Let's see the devices the iMore crew would actually put some money into this Memorial Day.

Which devices do we want to buy?

Beats Solo 4 | $199 $149 at Amazon The brand new Beats are already reduced over at Amazon this Memorial Day, and after our 4.5 star review, we'd say they're worth every penny of this reduced price. The saving is on all the different colors as well, so you can choose whatever shade of headphone you want.

Why do we want to buy them?

The Solo 4 have only just been released, and if you've read our review, you'll know they've been designed from the ground up for Apple Music lossless playback. That means a more restrained sound signature, an excellent wired input, and some very accurate bass reproduction. They are the Beats of the future — and we'd buy a pair in a heartbeat.

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey | $1,599 $1,099 at Amazon Once you go big with your monitor, you can only go bigger — and there's not much bigger than Samsungs massive Ultrawide Odyssey monitors. This is the perfect balance between absolutely mind blowing big, and not too expensive, although there are slightly larger options that cost even more.

Why do we want to buy it?

We love monitors here at iMore, but we also like making sure we can get as much stuff on one screen as possible — and ultrawide monitors are one of the best ways of doing it. You can get more, uninterrupted screen real estate with an ultrawide monitor, and in the long run, they take up far less room than a classic two-monitor setup. The Odyssey monitors have some extra features as well, such as super-high refresh rates and OLED panels for some incredible image reproduction.

Bose Soundlink Revolve+ | $329 $249 at Amazon We're big fans of chunky Bluetooth speakers, and they don't get much chunkier than the Bose Soundlink Revolve. There's 360-degree audio so that you can hear the music coming from all around you, and it'll even connect to the WiFi for some AirPlay-flavored listening fun.

Why do we want to buy it?

Bose makes some very nice audio gear indeed, and it's Bluetooth speakers are some of the nicest around. This one, the Revolve, sits at the top of the tree, and brings with it some extra features that make it a very tempting buy, even at full price. For one, there's AirPlay support for when you're near a WiFi connection, making it easier to stream high-quality tracks to it. There's also 360-degree audio, so you'll always hear the music no matter where you are around the speaker.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $189 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are easily some of our favorite in-ear buds, and are definitely our favorite AirPods. The noise canceling is stellar, and the sound quality is excellent — and now, the price is even better than ever.

Why do we want to buy them?

There's not much to say that we haven't already — we love the AirPods 2, and you probably will too. The noise canceling is the best in the business, and their comfort brings them a cut above some of the competition. We'd buy them happily at full price, so this reduction just sweetens the deal in our eyes.