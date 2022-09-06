iPhone 14 event takes over Apple's website
It's "Far Out" everything on Apple's homepage right now.
We're only a day away from Apple's "Far Out" event kicking off in Cupertino and, to continue to build the hype, Apple has taken over its own homepage with a big banner for the event.
If you head to Apple's website (opens in new tab) right now, you'll see that the upcoming "Far Out" event has taken over the homepage. Even more astounding, there's a neat animation of stars that form into the Apple logo in that banner for the event. If you missed it, just refresh the page and you'll get to see it.
Apple's "Far Out" event is kicking off tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM PDT. In addition to streaming the event over the interwebs, Apple is also hosting a small group of reporters, YouTubers, and more at Apple Park in order to provide some hands-on for the new products they will reveal at the event.
What is Apple expected to announce at the event?
Of course, the rumors continue to grow about what Apple will announce at its event. The company will, of course, announce the iPhone 14. Apple is anticipated to drop the iPhone mini and, instead, add a regular 6.7-inch phone called the iPhone 14 Plus. It is also expected to bring some major camera upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
Apple is also anticipated to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the second generation of the Apple Watch SE. An Apple Watch Pro is also rumored to be unveiled at the event that will focus on a more durable design, larger battery, and bigger display.
AirPods Pro 2 are also rumored as well as, if we are really lucky, a sneak peek at the company's long-rumored VR headset.
Apple's "Far Out" special event will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT. The event will be live-streamed on Apple's website, the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. Once the event is over, the Apple Store website and Apple Store app will surely come back online quickly to show off all of the announcements from the event.
