It's now easier to buy the iPhone 15 and other Apple hardware in Chile
The Apple Store is here.
Apple has today announced that it has launched the online Apple Store in Chile, the first time that customers in that country have had the option to buy their Apple products directly from the company via the internet.
The online Apple Store is now live via the apple.com/cl URL while those who prefer to use an app can also download the Apple Store app via the App Store. Pro tip for people in Chile — that's going to be the best way to buy your iPhone 16 next year.
Apple also confirmed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will go on sale in Chile on October 20, giving buyers their first look at the hot new device.
Apple announced the news via a press release, saying that it's all about creating "magic" experiences for customers.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding in Chile with the launch of the Apple Store online,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail said via that press release. “We love creating magical experiences for our customers, and whether they’re looking to unleash creativity or embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, we now have an incredible Apple experience for everyone in Chile who wants to discover and shop for our amazing products, including the all new iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9.”
Apple says that the online store will offer personalized shopping, adding that "customers can create their own style of Apple Watch by choosing their preferred case and band combination through the Apple Watch Studio." There will also be the option to add engraving to orders for AirPods, AirTags, and more. Apple also notes that there are configure-to-order options for those who don't see the Mac they want, while a refurbished lineup will also surely be added in due course.
