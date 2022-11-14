It's now even harder to get a job at Apple as Tim Cook admits slowing recruitment

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company is being more careful about its hiring as the world continues to deal with an ongoing economic slowdown.

Speaking with CBS News, Cook explained that Apple is "being very deliberate" about its hiring plans, but that doesn't mean it isn't hiring at all. "We believe strongly in investing for the long-term," he said.

Speculate to accumulate

Cook was keen to ensure that nobody thought Apple was cutting recruitment entirely. He said Apple doesn't "believe you can save your way to prosperity." We also said that Apple believes you have to "invest your way to it," suggesting that Apple will continue spending money even as other companies slash staffing levels.

If there is one company that should be almost immune to the current global situation, it's Apple. For example, the company is thought to have vast amounts of money set aside for a rainy day.

Meta recently fired more than 11,000 people in an attempt to save money, while the firings at Twitter are almost legendary at this point.

Cook also discussed Apple's return to work following COVID-19 lockdowns that prevented people from visiting Apple Park. And while Apple does require people to spend some time in the office at least, he says that Apple Park is a "ghost town" on Fridays.

The CBS News interview partially aired on Monday, with the rest still to come. We're told to expect the discussion to touch on some of Apple's recent hardware releases, including the iPhone 14.

Apple's best iPhone has been on sale for a couple of months, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Iphone 14 Pro Max thought to be the two most popular models of the four-device lineup that includes the base iPhone 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus.