It's now even harder to get a job at Apple as Tim Cook admits slowing recruitment
Cool says that Apple is "being very deliberate" about hiring.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company is being more careful about its hiring as the world continues to deal with an ongoing economic slowdown.
Speaking with CBS News, Cook explained that Apple is "being very deliberate" about its hiring plans, but that doesn't mean it isn't hiring at all. "We believe strongly in investing for the long-term," he said.
Speculate to accumulate
Cook was keen to ensure that nobody thought Apple was cutting recruitment entirely. He said Apple doesn't "believe you can save your way to prosperity." We also said that Apple believes you have to "invest your way to it," suggesting that Apple will continue spending money even as other companies slash staffing levels.
If there is one company that should be almost immune to the current global situation, it's Apple. For example, the company is thought to have vast amounts of money set aside for a rainy day.
Meta recently fired more than 11,000 people in an attempt to save money, while the firings at Twitter are almost legendary at this point.
Cook also discussed Apple's return to work following COVID-19 lockdowns that prevented people from visiting Apple Park. And while Apple does require people to spend some time in the office at least, he says that Apple Park is a "ghost town" on Fridays.
The CBS News interview partially aired on Monday, with the rest still to come. We're told to expect the discussion to touch on some of Apple's recent hardware releases, including the iPhone 14.
Apple's best iPhone has been on sale for a couple of months, with the iPhone 14 Pro and Iphone 14 Pro Max thought to be the two most popular models of the four-device lineup that includes the base iPhone 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.