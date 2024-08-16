Kim Kardashian Beats are back with a limited-edition version of Beats Studio Pro

Beats, Apple, and Kim Kardashian have unveiled another collaboration this week, delivering another limited edition trio of headphones to the masses.

Building on the success of the previous Beats Fit Pro collaboration, the new Beats x Kim brings three neutral colors from Kim Kardashian's signature palette to Apple's Beats Studio Pro.

The previous edition sold like mad, but the $349 pricing of the Studio Pro might temper some demand this time around.

Beats X Kim: Studio Pro

The new Beats Studio Pro cost $349.99 and are on sale now at Apple.com in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. You can also find them on Amazon in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Japan, as well as in select Apple Store locations around the globe.

They come in Kim Kardashian's signature palette, notably Moon, Dune, and Earth.

Otherwise, they boast all of the features of the regular Beats Studio Pro headphones. They have Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, leather cushions, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Lossless audio can be enjoyed over a USB-C cable, and there are also mainstay Beats features like fast-pairing and device switching.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, we didn't love the Beats Studio Pro when we reviewed them last year. Despite offering some nice new colors, strong battery life, and solid noise-canceling, they carry too many of Beats' customary flaws. Notably, they look and feel quite cheap, and the sound quality leaves a lot to be desired. Our audio expert Tammy found that while distortion over previous models has been reduced, there's a lot of sibilance in the high-end, the mid sections are very thin, and there's simply too much bass. Unless you're buying these exclusively for the Kim Kardashian collaboration, there are a ton of much better, cheaper alternatives for audio enjoyers out there.

Beats Studio Pro x Kim | $349 $299 at Amazon You can get the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian on Amazon for just $299 with two years of AppleCare+ thrown in, a bundle that would cost $378 normally. That's $50 off the list price and comes with two years of accidental damage cover.