Man finds his stolen car thanks to an AirTag put there six months ago

Most people use their AirTag to find luggage or their devices but, when a man decided to pop one in his car, he didn’t think it would pay off so soon. After just six months, it saved a man named Saamer Mansoor the cost of replacing a family car.

Originally reported by CTV News Windsor this week, Saamer was usually careful with his car but made the fateful mistake of leaving his window open when caring for his sick son. He awoke the next morning to find out that thieves had used the window to get in and stole the vehicle.

Luckily, he thought to check his Find My and spotted the vehicle not too far away. A quick call to 911 and a trip over and he managed to get his car back, with most of his belongings intact. As we said in our AirTag review , ‘AirTags are perfectly Apple products’ and this use-case shows just how great they are.

Many uses – iMore’s Take

Given you can pick up AirTags for quite cheap now, they have proven their value time and time again with users finding stolen property , packages , and more. Though it isn’t intended for theft purposes as it is quite easy to spot, it’s hard to deny how well they have performed when it comes to cars and big devices.

If you are looking to protect your car or large property from theft, we’d advise double-checking the placement of your AirTag and making sure it is well hidden to avoid a thief finding it and dumping it elsewhere. You know your car better than anyone else so you should have no problem finding a small spot to tuck it into.

Just make sure you don’t hunt down your stolen car alone. Get some help and play it safe.