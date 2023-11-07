Man finds his stolen car thanks to an AirTag put there six months ago
Out of thin air.
Most people use their AirTag to find luggage or their devices but, when a man decided to pop one in his car, he didn’t think it would pay off so soon. After just six months, it saved a man named Saamer Mansoor the cost of replacing a family car.
Originally reported by CTV News Windsor this week, Saamer was usually careful with his car but made the fateful mistake of leaving his window open when caring for his sick son. He awoke the next morning to find out that thieves had used the window to get in and stole the vehicle.
Luckily, he thought to check his Find My and spotted the vehicle not too far away. A quick call to 911 and a trip over and he managed to get his car back, with most of his belongings intact. As we said in our AirTag review, ‘AirTags are perfectly Apple products’ and this use-case shows just how great they are.
Many uses – iMore’s Take
Given you can pick up AirTags for quite cheap now, they have proven their value time and time again with users finding stolen property, packages, and more. Though it isn’t intended for theft purposes as it is quite easy to spot, it’s hard to deny how well they have performed when it comes to cars and big devices.
If you are looking to protect your car or large property from theft, we’d advise double-checking the placement of your AirTag and making sure it is well hidden to avoid a thief finding it and dumping it elsewhere. You know your car better than anyone else so you should have no problem finding a small spot to tuck it into.
Just make sure you don’t hunt down your stolen car alone. Get some help and play it safe.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers