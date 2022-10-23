More ads rolling out to App Store starting next week, Apple tells developers

Apple sent out an email to developers this week, letting them know about a new App Store change. The company is putting add-related ads in the Today tab, and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of the app listing on the App Store, according to a new report from MacRumors.

These new ad placements will go live starting Tuesday, October 25, worldwide, except in China. This is a part of Apple's ongoing expansion of ad spots in the App Store.

More ads on the App Store is a controversial move already

Apple just sent all developers an email that "Today tab and product page campaigns start October 25." It's another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there.October 21, 2022 See more

This change has sparked some discussion about the increased app tax on developers. Apple has already updated the ad resources on its website to reflect this new change, after having announced it earlier this year. The Today tab used to feature recommendations from the App Store, and this is the first time we'll be seeing an ad there. Here's what Apple's official documentation (opens in new tab) now says:

"With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store — making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit. The prominence of this placement makes it a good option to drive awareness of your app, especially for new content launches, special events, and seasonal promotions."

App product pages will also get ads toward the bottom. Apple has also updated its website (opens in new tab) to reflect that:

"Product pages — while browsing ads let you promote your app to interested users when they’re browsing different pages across the App Store. Ads appear at the top of the You Might Also Like list to users who have scrolled to the bottom of relevant product pages, actively researching apps and getting information to help them decide whether to download. Your ad can run across all relevant app categories, or you can refine the categories where it runs."

These changes will bring the total of ad spots in the App Store to four, with the other two being the search results and the Suggested tab. Be prepared to see more ads on all of the best iPhones, best iPads, and best Macs you have.