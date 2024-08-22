New report crowns unsung hero as Apple's most popular service
iCloud never gets the credit that it deserves.
Apple has been growing its services business like crazy over the last few years. The company created so many services that it now offers a subscription bundle service to give customers some semblance of sense in subscribing to them all.
If you want to buy a service from Apple, you now have a lot of choice. You can choose Apple Music for music, Apple TV+ for movies and TV shows, Apple Arcade for video games, Apple News+ for magazines and newspapers, Apple Fitness+ for guided workouts, and iCloud for....storage?
Despite iCloud being the least exciting service that Apple offers as part of its Apple One subscription bundle, it appears that this unsung hero remains the company's most popular service with customers. In a new report from CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), it appears that 64% of Apple customers pay for iCloud.
iCloud dominates when it comes to paid services
That's probably not what you were expecting! You would think that a service like Apple Music or Apple TV+ would take the cake when it comes to services, but good old iCloud is the most popular.
Apple Music does take second, however, with 42% of customers paying for the music streaming service. Apple Podcasts, even though Apple doesn't have Apple Podcasts+ yet, has 37% penetration with customers and comes in third. Apple TV+ comes in fourth with 32% and Apple News+ comes in fifth with 27%. CIRP did not have figures for Apple Arcade or Apple News+.
While it might seem boring to have iCloud top the charts when it comes to Apple's services business, it makes a lot of sense. iCloud isn't so much of an optional service but more a necessity. With all of the photos and videos that people take using their iPhones now, you need that iCloud storage to make sure you don't lose it if you break your iPhone.
So, enjoy your crown, iCloud.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.