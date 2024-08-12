OpenAI CEO hints at huge ChatGPT upgrade that brings Artificial General Intelligence on iPhone a step closer

Could we see an even more powerful OpenAI model powering ChatGPT by the end of this week? Rumor has it that the company’s next AI model that looks to take us closer to an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) future is almost ready.

AGI is the next major milestone in the world of AI models, bringing us closer to a future where artificial intelligence can reason and think like humans. A report in May highlighted OpenAI’s plan to introduce AGI and now Sam Altman, the company’s CEO, has thrown fuel on the fire.

Taking to X, Altman posted an image of a strawberry plant, hinting at Project Strawberry, the codename for the plans leaked in May. While it’s unclear if Project Strawberry will be an update to GPT-4 or a new model altogether, we’re expecting to hear more about the huge improvements soon.

Apple Intelligence is set to arrive later this year for all the best iPhones and Apple’s other major devices. The AI features will also implement ChatGPT into Siri, allowing you to access GPT-4 or GPT-4o directly from Apple’s voice assistant.

If Project Strawberry lands before then, we could see AGI on iPhone, allowing for reasoning capabilities when asking questions — a significant evolution to what OpenAI’s model can process and a major step for using AI in research fields.

An even smarter ChatGPT on iPhone

All of this might sound majorly complicated, and that’s because it is. However, improvements to OpenAI’s models will likely benefit us all in the long term. Earlier this year, Reuters explained the leaked project as “models with the aim of enabling the company’s AI to not just generate answers to queries but to plan ahead enough to navigate the internet autonomously and reliably to perform what OpenAI terms “deep research,” according to the source.”

While it might be a while until we see the official unveiling of Project Strawberry, the hype train is running rampant on social media and it might not be long until we can use the improvements for ourselves on iPhone.

