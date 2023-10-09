Samsung Galaxy Buds Live get big $60 reduction ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Though we're a big fan of Apple's own AirPods, there are some other great Bluetooth earphones that work well with an iPhone. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are among the best and you can grab them now for a whopping 47% off their retail price. This brings them all the way down to $79.99.

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days approaching this week, this is likely the best price they will be for some time. If, for any reason, AirPods just aren't for you, there's a good chance Galaxy Buds Live will be.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $60 off

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $149.99 $79.99 Quality Sound With an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker, enhanced bass tone, and three colors to choose from, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are both stylish and sound great. Price Check: Best Buy $79.99 | B&H Photo $79.99

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live comes with great Active Noise Cancelling, always-on voice assistant support, and up to 8 hours of listening time. If you find yourself running out of charge after listening for 8 hours straight, you can get another 85 minutes of playtime out of them in just a 10-minute charge.

What is most noticeable about the Galaxy Buds Live is its brand-new design. Intended to fit into the groove in your ear, they are quite like AirPods in that they sit with a squishy bud that goes into your eardrum. This allows them to fit in the groove in your ears, sitting still while you move.

Should you pick Samsung Galaxy Buds Live over AirPods?

This largely depends on a handful of things. First, have you committed to the Apple ecosystem? For someone like me, who has an iPhone 15 Pro Max and a MacBook, the ability to move from devices simultaneously makes me shell out a little extra for convenience. Secondly, AirPods are great but not for everyone. The 3rd generation AirPods don't sit in my partner's ear properly so they've had to look back to the second generation to get a good fit.

If you haven't committed to the ecosystem or don't particularly like AirPods, this is an excellent deal well worth looking into.