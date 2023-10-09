Save $300 on an Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL security camera bundle with this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Home security is one of the most important investments you can make and, with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days going live, you can pick up a 3-pack of Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL cameras at a whopping reduction of $300.

Though Black Friday goes live next month, we can't see this pack going any lower than this price. This is the lowest price the 3-pack has ever been, making now an excellent time to invest in your home.

Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL security camera bundle $300 off

Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL security camera bundle | $799.99 $499.99 Sleep a little sounder With a quick installation, the ability to see color at night, and a 160-degree range of view, three Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL security cameras will be able to catch every movement at night. Price Check: Best Buy $499.99 | Walmart $819.97

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL is an impressive camera capable of 12x zoom at 2K resolution. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi in order to monitor it from your phone and a built-in spotlight means you can view specific areas around your house that may be a little hard to see.

Coming in at just 5.31 pounds, it is easy to hang up on any wall and an extended battery life means you can use it for longer before having to charge. Built-in 2-way audio also allows you to screen people at your door with ease.

What makes the Arlo Pro 5S 2K XL work so well is how it syncs up to Arlo's home Security system to allow a wider range of connections and priority dispatch for emergency services. As well as being able to monitor your home from potential intruders, it can be used to monitor loved ones and call help if needed. The Arlo app lets you get even more functionality out of an already great bit of tech.

Now is a great time to make your home feel a little more secure.