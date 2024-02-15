Save up to $300 on a MacBook or iPad when you go to Best Buy for some epic Apple deals

MacBooks and iPads are expensive, there can be no doubt. They tend to exceed hundreds of dollars, and sometimes even break the thousand dollar mark — so any deals you can get your hands on are always welcome.

At the moment, you can save loads on a brand-new MacBook Air or iPad if you head over to Best Buy. There are savings of up to $300 on some of the coolest Apple devices around, so you won’t have to pay anywhere near as much as you traditionally would to get a new laptop or tablet.

Best Buy Apple deals

MacBook Air 15-inch | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy This marks a return to the lowest price of the fifteen-inch MacBook Air, bringing it below that $1,000 price point. This is a stunning piece of kit for the money — the M2 processor at its heart is super powerful, and the 15-inch display is perfect for some extra screen real estate for working or watching Apple TV Plus.

MacBook Air 13-inch | $1,099 $949 at Best Buy This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the 13-inch version of the M2 MacBook Air, but $150 off the full price is still an epic saving. The smaller of the two versions, this model is great if you’re looking for something that’s easier to slip into your backpack for college or school. In fact, it is our pick for the best MacBook for students.

iPad 9th gen | $329 $249 at Best Buy This base model iPad is still a lovely tablet, featuring a 10-inch screen and a touch ID sensor on the front. This is close to the lowest price we’ve ever had on this iPad and makes for an excellent option if you’re looking for a low-cost tablet to hand to the kids.

Best Buy always has some great prices on Apple devices, and these deals are no different. There are some price cuts on refurbished models as well, reconditioned items fixed up by the Geek Squad — while they might not have the official blessing of Apple, they are still a great way of getting a MacBook or iPad for less.