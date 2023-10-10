Take 360 audio on the go with $130 off the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 during the Prime Big Deal Days

Good portable Bluetooth speakers are noticeable in a good atmosphere. They can bring up the mood when you have friends around or calm it down when you need alone time. With this fantastic $130 reduction on the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 during the Prime Big Deal Days, you can get an excellent speaker at a very discounted price.

Given that this is looking to be Amazon's last major sales event of the year, this may be your last chance to get the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 at this price. You could hold out for Black Friday but as this is matching its lowest-ever price, it seems unlikely this will be beaten soon.

Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 $130 off

Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 | $329 $199 Add a little bass With up to 17 hours of battery from a single charge, 360-degree sound, and a durable design, the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 is a fantastic choice for any audio lover. Price Check: Best Buy $329.99 | B&H Photo $329.99

Smart home deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

The Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 is a fantastic speaker that is perfect to go into the middle of a room due to its deep, 360-degree sound and huge battery life. It is super durable with IPS5-rated water resistance, meaning it can take splashes from of a pool without any issues.

It also comes with a built-in microphone meaning you can take calls from it or hook it up with an Amazon Alexa enabled device for access to smart controls. As well as this, you can connect it to multiple devices at once to swap between playlists on the go with ease.

Coming in at 2 pounds, it's light enough to carry enough easily and can be customized with the Bose Connect App. You can stream any major music streaming service to it easily so it can work in place of a more traditional smart speaker in a home. With $130 off, this makes an already excellent speaker even better.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.