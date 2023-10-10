Take 360 audio on the go with $130 off the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 during the Prime Big Deal Days
A great-sounding deal.
Good portable Bluetooth speakers are noticeable in a good atmosphere. They can bring up the mood when you have friends around or calm it down when you need alone time. With this fantastic $130 reduction on the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 during the Prime Big Deal Days, you can get an excellent speaker at a very discounted price.
Given that this is looking to be Amazon's last major sales event of the year, this may be your last chance to get the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 at this price. You could hold out for Black Friday but as this is matching its lowest-ever price, it seems unlikely this will be beaten soon.
Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 $130 off
Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 |
$329 $199
Add a little bass
With up to 17 hours of battery from a single charge, 360-degree sound, and a durable design, the Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 is a fantastic choice for any audio lover.
Price Check: Best Buy $329.99 | B&H Photo $329.99
Smart home deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon
The Bose Soundlink Resolve+ 2 is a fantastic speaker that is perfect to go into the middle of a room due to its deep, 360-degree sound and huge battery life. It is super durable with IPS5-rated water resistance, meaning it can take splashes from of a pool without any issues.
It also comes with a built-in microphone meaning you can take calls from it or hook it up with an Amazon Alexa enabled device for access to smart controls. As well as this, you can connect it to multiple devices at once to swap between playlists on the go with ease.
Coming in at 2 pounds, it's light enough to carry enough easily and can be customized with the Bose Connect App. You can stream any major music streaming service to it easily so it can work in place of a more traditional smart speaker in a home. With $130 off, this makes an already excellent speaker even better.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch