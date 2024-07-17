The one Apple product you shouldn't buy this Amazon Prime Day
Don't make this mistake in the final hours of Prime Day.
As we enter the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, picking up a last-minute Apple deal is an enticing prospect. You could save money on Apple Watch SE or Series 9, a new Mac mini or a MacBook Air, or of course a brand new pair of AirPods.
There are big savings to be found when it comes to iPad, too, but scouring the deals and weighing up the prices, I can confirm that there's one deal you should steer clear of this Prime Day, because a much better alternative is also on sale.
Apple's iPad 9th generation was a stalwart of the company's tablet lineup for many years, a great entry-level offering for the budget-conscious. In 2024, however, the iPad 9 has more than outstayed its welcome in the iPad lineup, such that Apple doesn't even sell it anymore. You can find one on Amazon for just $249 right now, but for just $50 more you can buy the iPad 10, a much better and more futureproof tablet with a nicer design, snazzy colors, and better display.
Prime Day iPad — don't choose wrong!
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
For just $50 more than the price of an iPad 9, you can get a much better iPad 10 with an A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, and 64GB of storage.
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
The iPad 10 beats the old version in several key metrics that more than justify the $50 price gap. It's got a significantly larger display with a better resolution and brightness, as well as True Tone technology. The iPad 10 also features Touch ID on the top button, with much thinner bezels and no aged Home Button.
The rear camera is a much higher 12MP that can shoot 4K video, and its front camera is landscape-oriented for better FaceTime calls. The iPad also features USB-C for much more convenient charging alongside your other devices, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for snappier internet browsing.
The iPad 10 also supports the newer Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Magic Keyboard Folio case, too.
For just $50 more, that's a huge increase in tablet value and reason enough to not waste your money on the old iPad 9 this Prime Day.
