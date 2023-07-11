It's Prime Day, and that means there are incredible deals all over Amazon to take advantage of. At iMore, we've been focusing on the best Apple Prime Day deals, but as I've been scouring Amazon to bring the best deals to our readers, I've started to wonder about the other options out there.

So what if Apple didn't exist? And what if an Apple-orientated tech journalist had to venture into the unknown world of Android, Windows, and beyond? I've decided to pick seven replacements for the Apple products in my home that I am seriously contemplating adding to my cart this Prime Day.

These are the seven products I'd buy this Prime Day if Apple didn't exist.

iPhone replacement - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 | $999 $799 at Amazon Grab the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 4 with 20% off bringing it down to $799 which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for Samsung's vertical folding smartphone.

Ever since I first saw a foldable phone, I wanted one. Not so much the larger horizontal folding devices like the Samsung Fold, but more so like the retro flip phones I had as a kid. I've been on the verge of making the leap to Android to try a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a while, and with 20% off this Prime Day, I'm seriously close to pulling the trigger.

What's not to love? It's a flagship Android smartphone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the inside and a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the outside. It's damn cool, and I've been praying to see Apple tackle the folding phone for a while. With this Prime Day deal, I may be an Android user sooner rather than later.

iPad replacement - OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad | $479 at Amazon There are no Prime Day deals on the OnePlus Pad at the moment but it's a heck of a good deal at $479. If you're looking for an iPad alternative this is the tablet to buy.

While there are lots of great iPad Prime Day deals, I'm still incredibly intrigued by the OnePlus Pad. Yes, I know there's no deal to be had on Amazon at the moment but Prime Day is a two day event so there could be discounts on this iPad competitor later today or tomorrow.

iPads rule and no tablet really comes close. But the OnePlus Pad has everything you could want from an Android Tablet and it looks beautiful too. For cheaper than an iPad Air, you get a 11.6 inch display with an 144HZ refresh rate, Dolby Vision Atmos and it works with a cellular sim.

Of all the products on this list, tempting me away from an iPad is probably the most impossible task, but I'd like to give the OnePlus Pad a shot at doing so.

MacBook replacement - LG gram 2in1 16

LG gram 2in1 | $1599 $1099 at Amazon Save $500 by picking up this 16-inch laptop and tablet hybrid this Prime Day. An amazing saving that you won't see anywhere else anytime soon.

I've been using macOS since I was 14 or 15 years old, and there's no chance I'd be as productive if I was to jump ship to Windows. That said, when I see a laptop like the LG gram 2in1 I'm instantly jealous of the flexibility of a 16-inch touchscreen display.

This Prime Day, the LG gram 2in1 16 is over 30% off and available for $1099 instead of its regular $1599 price tag. That discount is enough to make me consider testing out my first Windows laptop in over a decade.

Combined with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB ram, and a 512GB SSD, the flexibility of using the gram as a laptop and then folding the keyboard back to use the touchscreen with a stylus is something that I would love to try. If you're looking for a new laptop and don't want one of the best Mac Prime Day deals, then this could be the one for you.

AirPods Max replacement - Sony XM5

Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 $328 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, and you can save $70 this Prime Day by taking advantage of this sweet deal.

Now this is a product that I own and love. The Sony XM5s are the best wireless headphones I've ever tried, thanks to a mix of great sound, brilliant noise cancellation, and above all else, fantastic comfort.

The AirPods Max sound very nice indeed, but my word are they heavy and uncomfortable. Yes, you miss out on a little of the AirPods magic, but I don't mind considering how great the multiconnection feature works on the headphones.

If you're looking at some of the best AirPods Prime Day deals and unsure if you want to make the purchase, I beg you to think about the XM5s instead - they are that good.

Apple Watch replacement - Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Pro 5 | $499 $397 at Amazon Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 with a $100 discount this Prime Day. This is the LTE 45mm model and is available in three different colors.

The Apple Watch is the king of fitness trackers, and no one is going to convince me otherwise. But for the concept of this article and the fact that in the dystopian world, I'm writing from, Apple has never existed, I'll opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5.

This smartwatch should be the perfect companion for my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I actually quite like the sporty aesthetic. The Galaxy Watch Pro 5 has all your usual smartwatch features like fitness and sleep tracking, route tracking, and even a blood pressure monitor.

For Prime Day, the watch is 20% off, which means you get a titanium watch with a sapphire crystal glass front for under $400. Not bad, considering the best Apple Watch Prime Day deal for the Ultra is $779.

Apple TV replacement - Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K | $49 $22 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K is over 50% off for Prime Day and well worth picking up for only $22. If you have an old television this will be perfect to add some smart features without breaking the bank.

Most televisions are smart nowadays which means you often don't need a smart box like the Apple TV to access your favorite streaming services. If you do, however, the Fire TV Stick 4K is only $22.99 this Prime Day.

It plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your television and allows you to easily watch 4K streaming as well as control your smart home from your TV. If you're in the market for a smart tv stick or box, then you can't really go wrong with a Fire Stick and now is the perfect time to buy one.

HomePod mini alternative - Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop | $39 $17 at Amazon A small smart speaker for under $20? And in cool colors too? Sign me up. This is a fantastic Prime Day deal that is well worth trying if you're in the market to make your smart home smarter.

I picked up an Echo Pop this morning when I saw how good the discount was on Amazon's newest tiny speaker. For only $17.99 you get a colorful smart speaker with alright sound and the ability to control your smart home.

As someone who owns a lot of smart home technology and a lot of smart speakers, I'm always intrigued to see how I can expand my control options and the Echo Pop looks like it could be a great alternative to purchasing another HomePod mini for my bedroom.

Not only does it look cute but it comes in a lavender color that will match my bedroom drawers perfectly. Sometimes style is better than substance and for this cheap why not?