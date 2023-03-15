These rare vintage Apple computers were rescued from a scrapyard and you could own one
Some were saved, but some were lost forever.
A cache of vintage Apple computers is up for auction, which isn't all that unusual in itself. But where things really differ from the norm is where these computers came from.
While so many of these auctions are for computers that have been carefully maintained and treated with kid gloves since they were built, that definitely isn't the case here. In fact, some of these computers are lucky to still be around at all.
That's because the person who has them up for auction found them in a scrapyard, about to be sent off to the slaughter.
Saved at the last
The collection of Apple gear is now available for auction via RR Auction (opens in new tab) and is full of computers that were previously owned by former Apple chief operating officer Del Yocam. But their current owner found them about to make their way to China as scrap.
"Our consignor recognized these as being too valuable and historic to be destroyed, so he bought them from the scrap yard," said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction.
Yocam worked at Apple from 1983 through 1989 and the computers were found fully boxed and unused more than 15 years ago. These things are a far cry from modern machines like the 24-inch iMac, but there are some very important ones in the list of lots.
At the top of the list is an original Lisa with rare Twiggy drives, all in the original boxes. That lot alone is expected to bring in around $65,000. There's also an Apple IIGS Woz Edition among other things.
There were apparently other items in the scrapyard as well, but they weren't all able to be saved, unfortunately.
This cache of computers is a great juxtaposition with the Mac Pro that we're still waiting for Apple to release in 2023. That will instantly become the best Mac Apple sells, but back in the day, it was all about that Lisa.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.