This $80 iPad 9th gen reduction might finally convince me to buy one
A great deal.
Launching in 2021, the iPad 9th gen is still an excellent little machine. Using the powerful A13 bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and 64GB of storage, it is now reduced by $80 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, down to its lowest-ever price.
With Black Friday now a month away, this is probably the best deal you will get on a 9th gen iPad for some time. That $80 reduction gives you enough extra to get yourself a case and screen protector to go alongside your brand-new device.
Bigger and better
Being excellent for artists who want to draw on the go, people who like to watch high-quality videos, and for everyday use, the iPad 9th gen is an excellent choice to go alongside your Apple devices.
With a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide front camera, and a selection of excellent apps, the iPad 9th gen combines the power of Apple's best devices with a great price point. With 64GB of storage, you should have enough room to take pictures, draw art, and play games without a problem.
Though this version doesn't come with cellular capabilities, it does have Wi-Fi, allowing you to watch movies and explore the internet easily from home or any wireless spot. If you pick up a 1st generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard alongside it, you can get even more usability out of this powerful device.
It can take 1080p HD video, making it excellent for video calling and the Touch ID makes it easy to unlock and pay for bills on the go. Made just before devices swapped to a USB-C connector, the Lightning port works particularly well if you have a Lightning iPhone.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
