This is the app you need to download before WWDC 2024 — get set for iOS 18 with Apple's latest update

Apple’s Developer app has been updated in the run-up to WWDC 2024 on June 10 with some new and improved features, as well as support for Apple Vision Pro.

If you’ve not used it before, the app is a useful tool for WWDC attendees and Apple fans to keep track of the events and talks that will be held throughout the week. It's also a great way for developers attending the conference in person to bookmark events."

In this new update, you can now view related videos in a mini window, saving you from choosing one in a separate list. Native support has also been added for Apple Vision Pro , which means that you can watch a bunch of videos from previous WWDC conferences on the spatial computing headset, as well as the keynote next week.

As well as these welcome updates, nine new stickers have also been added, which can all be used in Apple’s Messages app, such as:

A ‘Future’ label

Classic Apple logo

Chinese Dragon

Ghost

Vision Pro headset

Macintosh celebrating 40 years of its 1984 release

A dogcow image, known as ‘Clarus’, taken from the original MacOS operating system

A Swift logo, representing Apple’s programming language

Apple Park logo

All of these are colorful and fun to use in conversations, but they don’t tell us anything in regard to what could be announced at the conference.

iOS 18 and macOS 15 are set to be announced at the WWDC keynote on June 10 , where Apple’s AI features will reportedly be shown off. The company is also expected to reveal iPadOS 18 and watchOS 11 for supported devices.

Familiarise yourself before next week

(Image credit: Future)

The Developer app is not only a great way to keep track of everything that happens on June 10, but it can also be used to watch videos from past years of WWDC while you wait.

In the ‘Browse’ tab for example, you can look at different topics that cover a wide range of features that developers can use in their apps. You can also watch WWDC keynotes from previous years. You can ‘Bookmark’ these by swiping left on any video as well. You’ll be able to find the ones you’ve bookmarked at the top of the ‘Browse’ page.

As in previous years, the app will be updated countless times from next week with new videos once WWDC 2024 begins. Regardless of this, you can be sure that iMore will be covering everything that Apple announces at the conference from start to finish.