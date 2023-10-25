This wireless power bank and charger we love is just $33.99 on Amazon now

The ESR 10,000mAh wireless power bank is special for a few reasons. It has a very compact design and 10,000mAh of charge means you can charge up your brand-new iPhone 15 from 0 to 100 almost twice. Though we anticipate plenty of great deals next month with Black Friday , you’re unlikely to find a charger quite as functional for as cheap.

With $30 off the original price, it’s a steal at just $33.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen the power bank go so now is the perfect time to pick it up.

ESR 10,000mAh wireless power bank 47% off

ESR 10,000mAh wireless power bank | $63.99 $33.99 Cheap and cheerful The ESR 10,000mAh wireless power bank does come with a USB-C cable for 20W charging but, with a built-in Magsafe charger and kickstand, it doesn’t feel necessary. With iOS 17’s brand new StandBy mode , there’s no better time to pop your phone on a wireless charger.

The built-in USB-C port allows for pass-through charging, meaning you can use it as a traditional charger at night, and then take it with you throughout the day for a quick charge when you need it. If you don’t find yourself using portable chargers all that often, it’s just a great price for a wireless charger. Its compact design means you can pop it in a backpack easily and tuck in that kickstand to function as a more traditional power bank.

The MagSafe charger allows you to snap the phone into place, making it feel more secure when on charge, and StandBy mode makes it a perfect sleep companion. However, you can avoid StandBy mode by just placing your phone vertically in the stand. Its strong magnetic system allows you to hold it at any angle you feel comfortable with. It can also clip onto your phone without the stand, making it quite easy to use your phone as you normally would while it charges. For such a small and cheap device, it sure does have a lot of practical functions.