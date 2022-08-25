Tim Cook talks Apple Watch, the Mac, and Steve Jobs in wide-ranging interview
By Joe Wituschek published
The Apple CEO spoke in a new wide-ranging interview.
Tim Cook still thinks Apple's greatest contribution will be in the area of health.
The Apple CEO has been saying it for years, and in a new interview with Popular Mechanics, Cook is not backing down from that idea. He talked about how, over time, the Apple Watch has continued to become what the company like to call a "guardian of your health."
"We started with wellness. And then the three rings on the Apple Watch…And then we put a heart rate monitor on there, and through time, we got more advanced. When we put A-fib determination on there, that went up to another level of notifications. And then we put EKG on there. I think that when we look back one day and ask, what’s been Apple’s greatest contribution, it will be in health."
In addition to talking about the Apple Watch and health, Cook also talked about the smash hit that the M-Series chips have been for the company, saying that the Mac " is now a totally different product than it was before."
"We found ourselves with a similar issue for laptops: How do you put something in there that is the most powerful computer chip in the world? Out of that was born M1, and now we've taken it further with M2. And Mac is now a totally different product than it was before."
Cook reflected on Steve Jobs as well
Cook also touched on Steve Jobs, saying that, just like Jobs was when he was alive, he would look at many of the things that Apple does now and want to do better.
"I think about him a lot. I miss him dearly. He would always stop by my office on his way out. And there's never been a replacement for that. We would exchange tidbits on the day and talk about the future. And we try to carry on the mission that he set in place, to build the best products in the world that enrich people's lives. And that hasn't changed. Lots of things change with time. But the reason for our being is the same. I think he would find things that he loved and things that he would say, "We can do better on that." I think he would do both. As we all do. We are never really satisfied. We're always working on tomorrow."
Cook will take the stage at Apple Park on September 7 for a special event Apple is calling "Far Out." The company is rumored to reveal the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 at the event.
We're already less than two weeks away, so we'll all find out what Apple has in store for us soon enough!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.