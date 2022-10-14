Two of Apple's most important execs to speak at a WSJ event on October 25

Two of Apple's top executives are set to make an appearance at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event on October 25. The event will see the pair interviewed by the WSJ's Joanna Stern.

The event, which will kick off at 7:35 PM ET will take place in Laguna Beach.

Much to discuss

The two executives set to appear are SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi and worldwide marketing SVP Greg Joswiak, or Joz as he is often known. Both often appear in public together, most notably during the annual WWDC Daring Fireball podcast with John Gruber.

There has so far been no official confirmation of what we can expect the conversation to be about, but it will surely turn to Apple's recent hardware and software releases. The company's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices are still new to the market, with the handsets going on sale in Brazil today.

Beyond that, we can surely expect Apple's two executives to discuss iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, the latter of which is still yet to be released. That's likely to arrive later this month, with macOS 13 Ventura also expected to see the light of day at the same time.

Another potential point of discussion is yet more hardware. Apple is expected to announce new iPad and iPad Pro hardware before October draws to an end, with the M2 chip set to come to Apple's tablet lineup for the first time. It's possible this event could line up with a product announcement, with some already saying the hardware will arrive alongside press releases rather than a media event.

Apple's executives may be pushed on the recent news that its new crash detection system is a little too keen, while a recent fine in Brazil relates to the lack of chargers in iPhone boxes and could make an interesting topic of discussion.