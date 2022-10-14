Apple fined $19 million over its refusal to put chargers in iPhone boxes

Apple's decision not to put chargers in iPhone boxes has always been a bone of contention and now it's put the company on the hook for $19 million.

That money will need to be handed over as part of a fine put in place by a Brazilian court after it ruled that Apple must put a charger in the box of every iPhone it sells in the country.

Charged up

Reuters reports that a Sao Paulo court rules that Apple must hand over 100 million reais ($19 million) after ruling against it in a lawsuit "filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger."

Somewhat predictably, Apple says that it will appeal the decision and appears far from keen to start putting chargers in the boxes of devices like its new iPhone 14. It hasn't shipped new iPhones with chargers in the box since 2020, leaving people to either use one they already have or pick up a new one separately.

While Apple argues that its decision not to put chargers into boxes is an environmental drive, the Brazilian court isn't convinced. Apple's stance is that smaller boxes cut down on carbon emissions during transit. It also believes that everyone already has a charger and that not shipping more cuts down on e-waste.

The court doesn't accept that, however. "It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product," said the court's decision.

Notably, Apple's iPhone 14 lineup goes on sale in Brazil today, October 14, 2022. Of course, Apple's best iPhone to date has no charger in the box.