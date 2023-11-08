Want an Apple-themed jumper for the winter? This store sells one to match your Mac
That looks ... familiar.
You don't have to be the world's biggest Apple fan to recognize one of the most iconic moments of its long history. Steve Jobs unveiled the very first Macintosh at the Flint Center in Cupertino in January 1984 and part of the demonstration involved it saying the word "Hello." That word became part of the Macintosh's, and Apple's, history. And now you can walk around with it emblazoned on your chest thanks to one U.K. supermarket.
The pictures of a Macintosh with the word "Hello" on its screen have become iconic, as has the famous 1984 Superbowl ad. But it's easier to put a word on a piece of clothing than it is a video, as Sainsbury's and its clothing brand Tu have proven with this "Hello Slogan Stripe Jumper."
I spotted the jumper when walking around a local Sainsbury's superstore and while there's no mention of Apple or the Macintosh anywhere, it's pretty clear where the inspiration came from. And we can all agree it looks pretty great.
Hello
While there has been plenty of debate over what font the Macintosh's "Hello" used, it appears it was a Susan Kare special . Kare was a designer at Apple and was responsible for some of the most famous icons the Mac has ever used, including some that found their way onto a rug.
There are some slight differences between Kare's work and the font used in the Tu jumper, but not many. At first blush, you'd think they were the same, which may or may not be the point. We'd need the jumper's designer to tell us. But if you're in the market for some Apple nostalgia that you can pick up from your local supermarket, this is the way to go. There's even an argument that the colors used resemble those of the new M3 iMac if you squint a little.
And at £22, it's probably a lot cheaper than it would be in an Apple Store, too.
