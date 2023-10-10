Want an Apple Watch for running? This cheap Garmin Forerunner might be a better option

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a fantastic running watch with some smart features like a daily workout suggestion, music sync, and training load analysis. It compliments an active lifestyle by fitting right into your workouts.

The Prime Big Deal Days are live right now and come with thousands of deals across many sections. When this is over, many shoppers will be preparing for the deals of Black Friday but the Winter months are a great time to get into shape and this is the cheapest we have seen the Garmin Forerunner 745 yet.

Garmin Forerunner 745 $120 off

Garmin Forerunner 745| $399.99 $279.99 Watch this watch The Garmin Forerunner 745 is an excellent choice for any runner due to its battery life, on-device workouts, and, with a $120 reduction, it's one of the best deals out there this Prime Day. Price Check: Best Buy not available| B&H not available

Coming in Black, Red, Tropic, and Whitestone, the Garmin Forerunner 745 has tonnes of interesting color options. They all look great on the wrist and can withstand swimming, running, and hiking with ease.

You can get up to a week of battery life in traditional smartwatch mode, 6 hours in GPS mode with music, and up to 30 hours in ultratac mode, a setting that periodically turns GPS on and off to conserve battery. It uses the accelerometer when turned off to track where you are going to pig up the GPS ping easier in the future.

Like most other smartwatches, it supports contact pay but it can also store up to 500 songs to accompany your workouts. It comes with a built-in fitness app that tracks all your metrics and helps you plan out daily workouts. If you really care about your fitness and want something to track everything, the Garmin Forerunner 745 is an excellent choice.

