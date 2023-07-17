Win a $500 Apple Gift Card with the iMore Reader’s Choice Awards 2023!

Welcome to the iMore Readers’ Choice Awards 2023, and your chance to win a $500 Apple Gift Card!

iMore.com has always been a celebration of all things Apple. Whether that’s the latest iPhones, a hot new app from a third-party developer or a cool accessory that takes your Mac’s productivity potential to new heights, it’s a joy and a privilege to be part of such a creative and exciting ecosystem.

So we’ve been thinking, why not take that celebration to the next level, and actually award and crown our favorite Apple-related items each year. And why not go one step further, and get you, our core and loyal readership, to take part too? Our editors have been working hard to draw up the shortlists for each category, and now we’re handing it over to you to vote on and pick our winners. And by taking part, one lucking participant will be in with a chance of winning a $500 Apple Gift Card (or the equivalent amount in your local currency!).

So what do you need to do? Until the end of July 31, 2023, we’re asking you to fill out the iMore Reader’s Choice Awards 2023 survey, giving you the chance to pick your most-loved Apple apps, devices, accessories from our shortlist. Everyone eligible to take part will then be entered into a prize draw for that $500 Gift Card — just in time to pick up an iPhone 15 or Vision Pro headset!



***Take the iMore Readers Choice Awards 2023 survey and enter the prize draw here!***

(Image credit: Apple)



Once all the votes are tallied, we’ll be announcing the award winners in August on iMore.com and our social feeds, and we’ll get in touch with the lucky winner of our grand prize.

So whether it’s a vote for the iPhone 14, your favorite case manufacturer or the gaming app you just can’t pull yourself away from… get voting, and good luck!

Terms and Conditions:

The competition opens at 12:00am (ET) / 17:00pm (BST) on 10 07 2023 and closes at 11:59pm (ET) / 04:59am (BST) on 31 07 2023. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all territories worldwide (excluding residents of Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law) 18 years and over, except employees of Future PLC and its group of companies (“Future”). Entries limited to one per household regardless of the form of entry. Entries must be typed in English (not handwritten, faxed or scanned) and original answers to the survey must be provided to constitute a valid form of entry. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. There will be 1 winner in total entitled to an Apple Store gift card worth $500USD (or local currency equivalent, after the conversion rate applicable on the day of the winner notification). The winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received and shall be notified by Future by email within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a delivery address. If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future will deliver the prize. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited. Any person winning $600USD or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive an IRS form 1099 after the end of the calendar year in which the prizes were awarded, and copy of such form will be filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The value of the prize may be taxable as income and each prize winner is solely responsible for any taxes, including, but not limited to all applicable federal, state, and local taxes that become due with respect to the value of the prize. By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/. Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them.